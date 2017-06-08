      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/01/21
MINAS MORGUL
Heimkehr

15/01/21
MASS MADNESS
Innerbeast

15/01/21
VOODOO CIRCLE
Locked & Loaded

15/01/21
DREAD SOVEREIGN
Alchemical Warfare

15/01/21
COLDUN
Grand Sun Ritual

15/01/21
BE THE WOLF
Torino

15/01/21
FIREFORCE
Rage of War

15/01/21
DRAGONY
Viribus Unitis

15/01/21
BHLEG
Odhin

15/01/21
EDENBRIDGE
The Chronicles of Eden Part 2 (Best Of)

CONCERTI

14/01/21
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + RINGS OF SATURN + VISCERA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/01/21
SHADOW OF INTENT + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/02/21
IMONOLITH + TBA
BARRIO'S CAFE - MILANO

18/02/21
IMONOLITH + LOGICAL TERROR
MK LIVE - CARPI (MO)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

20/02/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: in estate uscirà un nuovo disco
09/01/2021 - 19:12 (46 letture)

RECENSIONI
75
80
ALTRE NOTIZIE
09/01/2021 - 19:12
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: in estate uscirà un nuovo disco
17/11/2020 - 17:39
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: al lavoro su un nuovo disco
12/07/2019 - 18:02
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: ''Into the Night'' dal nuovo ''Live in Tokyo 2017''
29/05/2019 - 18:31
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: a luglio il nuovo live album
28/07/2018 - 12:04
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: ecco il video di 'Livin' in Suspicion'
20/06/2018 - 20:15
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: in streaming un nuovo brano
10/05/2018 - 16:30
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: i dettagli del nuovo album e il singolo; annullata la data italiana
28/06/2017 - 00:11
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: Joey Tafolla è il nuovo chitarrista
23/06/2017 - 10:12
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: disponibile un altro estratto dal nuovo DVD
08/06/2017 - 17:54
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: guarda il video live di ''SOS''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
09/01/2021 - 19:20
SAILLE: i dettagli di ''V'' ed un breve teaser
09/01/2021 - 19:17
LANDMVRKS: ecco ''Paralyzed''
09/01/2021 - 19:07
DARTAGNAN: ecco ''Farewell'' da ''Feuer & Flamme''
09/01/2021 - 18:57
DREAMSHADE: previsto per marzo il nuovo album ''A Pale Blue Dot''
09/01/2021 - 18:45
KEYS OF ORTHANC: disponibile il singolo ''Her Mighty Heart''
09/01/2021 - 18:41
TO KILL ACHILLES: presentano il video di ''Luna et Altum'' dal nuovo album
09/01/2021 - 18:26
ARION: pubblicheranno ''Vultures Die Alone'' ad aprile
09/01/2021 - 13:05
SILVERA: svelata la clip di ''Something Else''
09/01/2021 - 12:58
HELSTAR: a febbraio uscirà il nuovo album ‘‘Clad in Black’’
09/01/2021 - 12:44
INTERLOPER: firmano con Nuclear Blast Records e pubblicano l’EP ‘‘A Revenant Legacy’’
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     