GRAHAM BONNET BAND: in estate uscirà un nuovo disco

Tramite i canali social della Frontiers Music srl, Graham Bonnet ha rivelato che in estate uscirà il nuovo album della Graham Bonnet Band. Tra gli ospiti, che verranno annunciati nelle prossime settimane, è stata annunciata la presenza di Don Airey (Deep Purple).
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni dell'artista.
“Similar to the first two albums, it will reflect different eras of my career, but with a contemporary twist. Also, we have some heavy hitting guests including Don Airey and others yet to be announced. I’m very excited to be playing on an album with Don again. Aside from being my longtime friend and former bandmate, he is one of the most incredible musicians I have ever had the pleasure to play with, he’s a “real” keyboard player……. a classically trained pianist. I’m also delighted to be playing with the original members of the Graham Bonnet Band: Beth-Ami Heavenstone who has been my constant partner (on and off stage) since meeting back in 2012, guitarist Conrado Pesinato, who’s innate musical style elicits some of my best songwriting, and the iconic Mark Zonder (Fates Warning, Warlord) on drums.”