15/01/21
MINAS MORGUL
Heimkehr

15/01/21
BE THE WOLF
Torino

15/01/21
DREAD SOVEREIGN
Alchemical Warfare

15/01/21
COLDUN
Grand Sun Ritual

15/01/21
BHLEG
Odhin

15/01/21
VOODOO CIRCLE
Locked & Loaded

15/01/21
ACCEPT
Too Mean To Die

15/01/21
MASS MADNESS
Innerbeast

15/01/21
DRAGONY
Viribus Unitis

15/01/21
DRAGONY
Viribus Unitis

CONCERTI

14/01/21
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + RINGS OF SATURN + VISCERA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/01/21
SHADOW OF INTENT + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/02/21
IMONOLITH + TBA
BARRIO'S CAFE - MILANO

18/02/21
IMONOLITH + LOGICAL TERROR
MK LIVE - CARPI (MO)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

20/02/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
TRAGEDIAN: ascolta ‘‘Bringer of Dreams’’ dal nuovo album ‘‘Seven Dimensions’’
11/01/2021 - 00:23 (28 letture)

11/01/2021 - 00:23
28/09/2020 - 19:30
TRAGEDIAN: firmano con la Pride & Joy Music, a gennaio il nuovo album
11/01/2021 - 00:23
ENDEZZMA: ‘‘Wild Glorior Death’’ è il nuovo singolo da ‘‘The Archer, Fjord and the Thunder’’
11/01/2021 - 00:22
DOWNCHILD: deceduto il tastierista Michael Fonfara, al lavoro anche con Lou Reed
11/01/2021 - 00:21
EVIL DRIVE: ascolta il primo singolo da ‘‘Demons Within’’
10/01/2021 - 13:02
KING`S X: il tredicesimo album uscirà quest'anno
10/01/2021 - 11:14
DARKTHRONE: il nuovo album è pronto
10/01/2021 - 11:04
DEAD EXALTATION: ascolta ''The Transformation'' dall'album d'esordio in arrivo
10/01/2021 - 10:56
BURIED: i dettagli di ''Oculus Rot'' in uscita a febbraio
10/01/2021 - 10:48
BENTHOS: in arrivo l'esordio per Eclipse Records, ecco i dettagli
10/01/2021 - 00:34
A RISING FORCE: il disco di debutto ‘‘Undertow’’ uscirà per HighVolMusic
10/01/2021 - 00:17
BAD WOLVES: si separano dal cantante Tommy Vext
 
