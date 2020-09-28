TRAGEDIAN: ascolta ‘‘Bringer of Dreams’’ dal nuovo album ‘‘Seven Dimensions’’

|
I tedeschi Tragedian pubblicheranno il prossimo 29 gennaio 2021 il loro nuovo album Seven Dimensions tramite l’etichetta Pride & Joy Music.
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
1. Rising Rage
2. Aloneless
3. Out of the Dark
4. Darkest of My Days
5. Bringer of Dreams
6. Crying in the Rain
7. Enlightened
8. Forevermore
9. Destiny
10. Para Siempre (Forever)
11. The Journey
12. Forces of the Light
13. Crying in the Rain (duet version) [Bonus Track]
14. Forces of the Light (full orchestral version) [Bonus Track]
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile ascoltare il nuovo singolo Bringer of Dreams, impreziosito dalla collaborazione dell’ex-Crimson Glory Wade Black: