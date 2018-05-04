KISSIN` DYNAMITE: firmano con la Napalm Records

|
L'etichetta discografica austriaca Napalm Records ha rivelato, tramite i propri canali social, di aver messo sotto contratto i rocker tedeschi Kissin' Dynamite.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band a riguardo.
“We're beyond happy to announce that we just signed a record deal with well-known Austrian label Napalm Records, as well as Cobra Agency for our booking affairs. With this international-acting team by our side, we're joining a club of companioned bands we're sharing common memories with! Let's do this together and #bringbackstadiumrock 💋💥“