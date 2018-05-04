      Privacy Policy
 
15/01/21
VOODOO CIRCLE
Locked & Loaded

15/01/21
DREAD SOVEREIGN
Alchemical Warfare

15/01/21
COLDUN
Grand Sun Ritual

15/01/21
FIREFORCE
Rage of War

15/01/21
BE THE WOLF
Torino

15/01/21
DRAGONY
Viribus Unitis

15/01/21
MASS MADNESS
Innerbeast

15/01/21
MINAS MORGUL
Heimkehr

15/01/21
EDENBRIDGE
The Chronicles of Eden Part 2 (Best Of)

15/01/21
ACCEPT
Too Mean To Die

14/01/21
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + RINGS OF SATURN + VISCERA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/01/21
SHADOW OF INTENT + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/02/21
IMONOLITH + TBA
BARRIO'S CAFE - MILANO

18/02/21
IMONOLITH + LOGICAL TERROR
MK LIVE - CARPI (MO)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

20/02/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
KISSIN` DYNAMITE: firmano con la Napalm Records
12/01/2021 - 19:35 (29 letture)

10/11/2018
Live Report
POWERWOLF + AMARANTHE + KISSIN` DYNAMITE
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 07/10/2018
 
12/01/2021 - 19:35
KISSIN` DYNAMITE: firmano con la Napalm Records
10/09/2020 - 18:40
KISSIN` DYNAMITE: disponibile il live show al Summer Breeze del 2019
28/11/2019 - 19:35
KISSIN` DYNAMITE: ecco gli orari della data del 5 dicembre al Legend Club
13/09/2019 - 12:38
KISSIN` DYNAMITE: rivelato il nuovo singolo ''Cadillac Maniac''
18/03/2019 - 20:12
KISSIN` DYNAMITE: ecco gli orari della data di Milano
08/11/2018 - 22:59
KISSIN` DYNAMITE: tornano in Italia per un'unica data il 10 aprile a Milano
06/07/2018 - 13:54
KISSIN` DYNAMITE: ecco il video di ''You're Not Alone''
16/06/2018 - 06:56
KISSIN` DYNAMITE: ascolta un altro brano
26/05/2018 - 09:38
KISSIN` DYNAMITE: disponibile la titletrack dal nuovo album
04/05/2018 - 17:29
KISSIN` DYNAMITE: nuovo album in estate, ecco il video del primo singolo
