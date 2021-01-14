THE PROG COLLECTIVE: nuovo album a febbraio per il supergruppo prog, ecco ''Two Traiectories''

|
Il supergruppo prog rock The Prog Collective, capitanato da Billy Sherwood degli Yes, ha annunciato per il 5 febbraio la pubblicazione, tramite Purple Pyramid, del loro nuovo album Worlds on Hold che contiene sia cover che brani originali di Peter Gabriel/Alan Parsons/Procol Harum/The Moody Blues.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo Two Traiectories, che vede la presenza di Geoff Tate.
Tracklist:
01. Worlds On Hold (w. Todd Rundgren & L. Shankar)
02. Two Trajectories (w. Geoff Tate & Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal)
03. Anything But Goodbye (w. Jon Davison & Patrick Moraz)
04. Meant To Be (w. Jan Akkerman & Billy Sherwood)
05. Brave New World (w. Sonja Kristina & Steve Hillage)
06. Glory Days Ahead (w. Arjen Anthony Lucassen & Steve Hackett)
07. Solsbury Hill (w. Roine Stolt & Billy Sherwood)
08. A Whiter Shade Of Pale (w. Graham Bonnet & Derek Sherinian)
09. Eye In The Sky (w. Joe Lynn Turner & Martin Barre)
10. Nights In White Satin (w. David Clayton-Thomas & Geoff Downes)
Bonus tracks:
11. Penny Lane (w. John Wetton)
12. More Than A Feeling (w. Alan White, Tony Kaye & Billy Sherwood)
13. People Are Strange (w. David Johansen)