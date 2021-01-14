THE PROG COLLECTIVE: nuovo album a febbraio per il supergruppo prog, ecco ''Two Traiectories''

14/01/2021 - 09:32 (81 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Federico "Vandroy" Landini 1 Certo che i nomi citati fanno rizzare i peli pubici,pero' avrei preferito un album totalmente costituito da materiale inedito e non cover...mio modesto parere. Per quanto riguarda questo singolo devo dire che non mi esalta ma non e' neanche malvagio, si lascia ascoltare.