NUMENOR: firmano per Elevate Records, ecco i dettagli di ''Draconian Age''

I power/death metaller serbi Numenor hanno rivelato di aver firmato un contratto discografico con l'etichetta italiana Elevate Records, che pubblicherà il loro nuovo album Draconian Age nel primo trimestre di quest'anno.
Di seguito potete leggere i dettagli del disco e vedere il video di Make the Stand, brano che vede la presenza di Hansi Kursch.
Tracklist:
01. Make the Stand (w. Hansi Kürsch)
02. Hall of the Mountain King
03. Fëanor
04. Mirror Mirror (A Robe of Stars)
05. Arkenstone
06. Where the Battle Rages On
07. Twilight of the Gods
08. The Days of Final Frost
09. The Last of Wizards
10. Númenor