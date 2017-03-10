      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Draconian Age - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/01/21
ACCEPT
Too Mean To Die

15/01/21
MINAS MORGUL
Heimkehr

15/01/21
VOODOO CIRCLE
Locked & Loaded

15/01/21
COLDUN
Grand Sun Ritual

15/01/21
EDENBRIDGE
The Chronicles of Eden Part 2 (Best Of)

15/01/21
BE THE WOLF
Torino

15/01/21
MASS MADNESS
Innerbeast

15/01/21
BHLEG
Odhin

15/01/21
FIREFORCE
Rage of War

15/01/21
DREAD SOVEREIGN
Alchemical Warfare

CONCERTI

14/01/21
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + RINGS OF SATURN + VISCERA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/01/21
SHADOW OF INTENT + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/02/21
IMONOLITH + TBA
BARRIO'S CAFE - MILANO

18/02/21
IMONOLITH + LOGICAL TERROR
MK LIVE - CARPI (MO)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

20/02/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
NUMENOR: firmano per Elevate Records, ecco i dettagli di ''Draconian Age''
14/01/2021 - 16:10 (33 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
14/01/2021 - 16:10
NUMENOR: firmano per Elevate Records, ecco i dettagli di ''Draconian Age''
27/12/2020 - 19:13
NUMENOR: presentano il brano ''Make the Stand'' dal nuovo album
19/09/2020 - 11:15
NUMENOR: completata la produzione del loro quarto disco, rivelati i primi dettagli
20/08/2020 - 01:44
NUMENOR: al lavoro sul nuovo disco ‘‘Draconian Age’’
27/05/2019 - 17:07
NUMENOR: online il video di un nuovo brano
11/04/2019 - 17:38
NUMENOREAN: in streaming il nuovo album
14/03/2019 - 17:29
NUMENOREAN: ascolta la nuova ''Adore''
12/02/2019 - 19:18
NUMENOREAN: ecco i dettagli di ''Adore'', ascolta ''Coma''
20/02/2018 - 12:16
NUMENOREAN: entrano in studio per registrare 'Adore', ecco il teaser
10/03/2017 - 11:45
HOLY MARTYR: ecco il video di Numenor
ULTIME NOTIZIE
14/01/2021 - 17:09
DRACONIAN: slittano a marzo 2022 le date italiane
14/01/2021 - 16:43
U.D.O: in arrivo a marzo il live ''Live In Bulgaria 2020
14/01/2021 - 16:14
THE BODY: dettagli e brani del nuovo album ''I’ve Seen All I Need To See''
14/01/2021 - 16:02
DEMON HEAD: online il video di ''The Feline Smile''
14/01/2021 - 15:56
MORK: presentano il singolo ''Arv'' da ''Katedralen''
14/01/2021 - 15:41
MALIST: in arrivo in primavera l'album ''Karst Relict'', in streaming ''Timeless Torch''
14/01/2021 - 15:33
ARC OF LIFE: ascolta ''Just in Sight'' dal debutto
14/01/2021 - 15:27
WARRIOR PATH: ecco l'artwork di ''The Mad King'' in arrivo a marzo
14/01/2021 - 09:48
OF MICE & MEN: in arrivo l'EP ''Timeless'', disponibile il brano ''Obsolete''
14/01/2021 - 09:58
EVILIZERS: svelata la copertina di ''Solar Quake''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     