THE BODY: dettagli e brani del nuovo album ''I’ve Seen All I Need To See''

Il duo The Body pubblicherò il prossimo 29 gennaio I’ve Seen All I Need To See, seguito dell'ultimo disco I Have Fought Against It, But I Can’t Any Longer del 2018, tramite la Thrill Jockey.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. A Lament
2. Tied Up and Locked In
3. Eschatological Imperative
4. A Pain of Knowing
5. The City Is Shelled
6. They Are Coming
7. The Handle/The Blade
8. Path of Failure
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare i due brani A Lament e Tied Up and Locked In.