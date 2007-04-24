|
Gli U.D.O., band dell'ex-Accept Udo Dirkschneider, hanno annunciato per il 19 marzo la pubblicazione, tramite AFM Records, del loro nuovo Live Album Live In Bulgaria 2020: Pandemic Survival Show, registrato nel corso del 2020 all'anfiteatro romano di Plovdiv in Bulgaria.
In attesa del primo singolo, potete vedere tracklist e artwork del disco, che sarà disponibile nei formati di CD, DVD e Bluray.
Tracklist - Bluray:
01. Intro
02. Tongue Reaper
03. Make The Move
04. Midnight Mover
05. Wrong Side Of Midnight
06. Metal Machine
07. Independence Day
08. Rose In The Desert
09. Vendetta
10. Rising High
11. Prologue: The Great Unknown
12. In The Darkness
13. I Give As Good As I Get
14. Princess Of The Dawn
15. Timebomb
16. Drum Solo
17. Bass Solo
18. Hungry And Angry
19. One Heart One Soul
20. Man And Machine
21. Animal House
22. They Want War
23. Metal Heart
24. Fast As Shark
25. Balls To The Wall
26. Outro (Stillness Of Time)
CD 1:
01. Tongue Reaper
02. Make The Move
03. Midnight Mover
04. Wrong Side Of Midnight
05. Metal Machine
06. Independence Day
07. Rose In The Desert
08. Vendetta
09. Rising High
10. Prologue: The Great Unknown
11. In The Darkness
12. I Give As Good As I Get
13. Princess Of The Dawn
CD 2:
01. Timebomb
02. Drum Solo
03. Bass Solo
04. Hungry And Angry
05. One Heart One Soul
06. Man And Machine
07. Animal House
08. They Want War
09. Metal Heart
10. Fast As Shark
11. Balls To The Wall
12. Outro (Stillness Of Time)