      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork dell'album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/01/21
ACCEPT
Too Mean To Die

15/01/21
MINAS MORGUL
Heimkehr

15/01/21
VOODOO CIRCLE
Locked & Loaded

15/01/21
COLDUN
Grand Sun Ritual

15/01/21
EDENBRIDGE
The Chronicles of Eden Part 2 (Best Of)

15/01/21
BE THE WOLF
Torino

15/01/21
MASS MADNESS
Innerbeast

15/01/21
BHLEG
Odhin

15/01/21
FIREFORCE
Rage of War

15/01/21
DREAD SOVEREIGN
Alchemical Warfare

CONCERTI

20/01/21
SHADOW OF INTENT + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/02/21
IMONOLITH + TBA
BARRIO'S CAFE - MILANO

18/02/21
IMONOLITH + LOGICAL TERROR
MK LIVE - CARPI (MO)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

20/02/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

21/02/21
TURMION KATILOT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
FOO FIGHTERS: ‘‘Waiting on a War’’ è il terzo estratto da ''Medicine at Midnight''
15/01/2021 - 00:29 (31 letture)

RECENSIONI
73
85
84
81
ARTICOLI
14/09/2015
Live Report
FOO FIGHTERS + IGGY POP + ROYAL BLOOD
The National Bowl, Milton Keynes (Londra), 05/09/2015
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
15/01/2021 - 00:29
FOO FIGHTERS: ‘‘Waiting on a War’’ è il terzo estratto da ''Medicine at Midnight''
01/01/2021 - 10:34
FOO FIGHTERS: presentano il singolo ''No Son of Mine''
11/11/2020 - 00:58
FOO FIGHTERS: guarda il video di ‘‘Shame Shame’’ dal nuovo disco
08/11/2020 - 12:27
FOO FIGHTERS: a febbraio il nuovo album ‘‘Medicine at Midnight’’, ascolta il primo singolo
13/11/2017 - 14:39
FIRENZE ROCKS: a giugno Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters, Ozzy Osbourne, Judas Priest e Guns n' Roses
07/09/2017 - 20:18
FOO FIGHTERS: ascolta un nuovo brano
23/08/2017 - 17:07
FOO FIGHTERS: guarda il video di un nuovo brano
21/06/2017 - 11:04
FOO FIGHTERS: i dettagli del nuovo disco
01/06/2017 - 15:33
FOO FIGHTERS: guarda il video di un nuovo brano
18/11/2015 - 10:40
FOO FIGHTERS: le informazioni per il rimborso
ULTIME NOTIZIE
15/01/2021 - 00:33
HELSTAR: disponibile un inedito da ‘‘Clad in Black’’
15/01/2021 - 00:27
FIREWIND: guarda il video ufficiale di ’’Devour’’
15/01/2021 - 00:26
3.2: ascolta il nuovo singolo ‘‘A Bond of Union’’ dal disco in uscita a febbraio
14/01/2021 - 17:09
DRACONIAN: slittano a marzo 2022 le date italiane
14/01/2021 - 16:43
U.D.O: in arrivo a marzo il live ''Live In Bulgaria 2020
14/01/2021 - 16:14
THE BODY: dettagli e brani del nuovo album ''I’ve Seen All I Need To See''
14/01/2021 - 16:10
NUMENOR: firmano per Elevate Records, ecco i dettagli di ''Draconian Age''
14/01/2021 - 16:02
DEMON HEAD: online il video di ''The Feline Smile''
14/01/2021 - 15:56
MORK: presentano il singolo ''Arv'' da ''Katedralen''
14/01/2021 - 15:41
MALIST: in arrivo in primavera l'album ''Karst Relict'', in streaming ''Timeless Torch''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     