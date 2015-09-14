FOO FIGHTERS: ‘‘Waiting on a War’’ è il terzo estratto da ''Medicine at Midnight''

I Foo Fighters
pubblicheranno il prossimo 5 febbraio 2021 il loro decimo album, intitolato Medicine at Midnight
, tramite l’etichetta Roswell Records/RCA Records
.
La band capitanata da Dave Grohl
ha diffuso il nuovo singolo Waiting on a War
, che potete ascoltare in fondo alla pagina e che è stato commentato in questo modo dallo stesso ex-Nirvana
:"Last fall, as I was driving my daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, 'Daddy, is there going to be a war?' My heart sank as I realized that she was now living under the same dark cloud that I had felt forty years ago.
I wrote 'Waiting On A War' that day. […] This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does."
I dettagli di Medicine at Midnight
sono consultabili a questo indirizzo
.