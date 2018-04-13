      Privacy Policy
 
15/01/21
EDENBRIDGE
The Chronicles of Eden Part 2 (Best Of)

15/01/21
BE THE WOLF
Torino

15/01/21
BHLEG
Odhin

15/01/21
DREAD SOVEREIGN
Alchemical Warfare

15/01/21
VOODOO CIRCLE
Locked & Loaded

15/01/21
FIREFORCE
Rage of War

15/01/21
ACCEPT
Too Mean To Die

15/01/21
COLDUN
Grand Sun Ritual

15/01/21
MINAS MORGUL
Heimkehr

15/01/21
MASS MADNESS
Innerbeast

CONCERTI

20/01/21
SHADOW OF INTENT + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/02/21
IMONOLITH + TBA
BARRIO'S CAFE - MILANO

18/02/21
IMONOLITH + LOGICAL TERROR
MK LIVE - CARPI (MO)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

20/02/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

21/02/21
TURMION KATILOT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
BONFIRE: in arrivo a febbraio il best of acustico ‘‘Roots’’, ascolta il primo singolo
15/01/2021 - 11:21 (42 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
15/01/2021 - 11:21
BONFIRE: in arrivo a febbraio il best of acustico ‘‘Roots’’, ascolta il primo singolo
29/09/2020 - 19:19
ANNISOKAY: ecco il video di ''Bonfire of the Millennials''
20/03/2020 - 17:11
BONFIRE: disponibile il nuovo singolo da ''Fistful Of Fire''
28/02/2020 - 11:10
BONFIRE: online il primo singolo dal nuovo album
08/02/2020 - 16:04
BONFIRE: ad aprile il nuovo album
16/10/2018 - 14:51
BONFIRE: presentata la cover di ''Eye Of The Tiger'' dei Survivor
07/10/2018 - 16:12
DAVID REECE: nuovo video per l'ex-cantante di Accept e Bonfire
05/10/2018 - 18:55
BONFIRE: ascolta la cover di 'Africa' dei Toto
27/09/2018 - 15:29
BONFIRE: ad ottobre un doppio disco di cover
13/04/2018 - 11:05
BONFIRE: ascolta un nuovo brano
ULTIME NOTIZIE
15/01/2021 - 14:39
BEWITCHER: ascolta il singolo ''Satanic Magick Attack''
15/01/2021 - 14:34
WITHERFALL: pubblicano il video del brano ''The Other Side of Fear''
15/01/2021 - 14:30
ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN: ecco il video ufficiale di ''Hurricane''
15/01/2021 - 14:26
ACCEPT: online il singolo ''Zombie Apocalypse''
15/01/2021 - 12:11
NANOWAR OF STEEL: ascolta un teaser di nuova musica in arrivo nel 2021
15/01/2021 - 11:27
TRIBULATION: ecco il video di ''Funeral Pyre''
15/01/2021 - 11:02
APOCALYPTICA: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Ei Vaihtoehtoo''
15/01/2021 - 10:45
SOLSTICE: i dettagli di ''Casting the Die''
15/01/2021 - 10:37
CONAN: presentano il video di ''Satsumo'' dal loro nuovo live album
15/01/2021 - 10:30
WARDRUNA: online il lyric video di ''Skugge''
 
