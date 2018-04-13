BONFIRE: in arrivo a febbraio il best of acustico ‘‘Roots’’, ascolta il primo singolo

|
I Bonfire pubblicheranno il prossimo 26 febbraio 2021 un nuovo best of acustico, intitolato Roots, tramite l’etichetta AFM Records.
L’album, registrato con il produttore Tom Müller presso i Flatliners Recording Studios nell’estate del 2020, sarà composto da un doppio CD comprendente i seguenti ventiquattro brani:
CD1:
01 Starin' Eyes
02 American Nights
03 Let Me Be Your Water
04 Price of Lovin´ You
05 Comin´ Home
06 Ready 4 Reaction
07 Give It a Try
08 Sleeping All Alone
09 Who´s Foolin´ Who
10 Why Is It Never Enough
11 Fantasy
CD2:
01 When an Old Man Cries
02 Love Don´t Lie
03 Lonely Nights
04 Under Blue Skies
05 You Make Me Feel
06 No More
07 The Devil Made Me Do It
08 Without You
09 Your Love Is Heaven to Me
10 Piece of My Heart
11 Youngbloods
12 Our Hearts Don´t Feel the Same
13 Wolfmen
Il primo singolo della raccolta, Love Don't Lie, è stato pubblicato sul canale YouTube della casa discografica ed è pertanto ascoltabile di seguito: