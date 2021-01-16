LUNAR SHADOW: a marzo il terzo platter ''Wish to Leave''

|
Gli heavy metaller tedeschi Lunar Shadow hanno annunciato per il 19 marzo la pubblicazione, tramite Cruz del Sur Music, del loro nuovo album Wish to Leave.
Nell'attesa di un singolo, sono disponibili tracklist e artwork del disco, oltre ad alcune dichiarazioni sullo stile musicale.
“It certainly sounds different and I suppose many people won't like it,” he says. “I’m really looking forward to the release; a little controversy in difficult times might just be what everyone needs right now.
“The guitars are taken back a little this time, the gain on our amps is lower, the bass is more prominent. No fast shredding, no wild riffing. But our pants are still tighter than they should be and our boots are pointy — it's a good album to have a drink to and forget about your problems. Or make them worse… that depends.”
Tracklist:
01. Serpents Die
02. Delomelanicon
03. I Will Lose You
04. To Dusk And I Love You
05. And Silence Screamed
06. The Darkness Between The Stars