      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Wish to Leave - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

22/01/21
WARDRUNA
Kvitravn

22/01/21
JASON BIELER AND THE BARON VON BIELSKI ORCHESTRA
Songs for the Apocalypse

22/01/21
PHANTOM ELITE
Titanium

22/01/21
CONVICTION
Conviction

22/01/21
HOLY MOTHER
Face This Burn

22/01/21
ASPHYX
Necroceros

22/01/21
EKTOMORF
Reborn

22/01/21
WIG WAM
Never Say Die

22/01/21
STEVE HACKETT
Under A Mediterranean Sky

22/01/21
GRIMA
Rotten Garden

CONCERTI

20/01/21
SHADOW OF INTENT + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/02/21
IMONOLITH + TBA
BARRIO'S CAFE - MILANO

18/02/21
IMONOLITH + LOGICAL TERROR
MK LIVE - CARPI (MO)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

20/02/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

21/02/21
TURMION KATILOT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
LUNAR SHADOW: a marzo il terzo platter ''Wish to Leave''
16/01/2021 - 21:17 (40 letture)

McCallon
Domenica 17 Gennaio 2021, 0.36.55
1
Interessanti questi. Li ho conosciuti, non ricordo come e perchè, con "Hadrian Carrying Stones" dal loro disco di debutto.
ALTRE NOTIZIE
16/01/2021 - 21:17
LUNAR SHADOW: a marzo il terzo platter ''Wish to Leave''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
17/01/2021 - 00:33
METALITE: online la titletrack di ‘‘A Virtual World’’
17/01/2021 - 00:32
WHEEL: ‘‘Hyperion’’ è il secondo singolo dal nuovo album ‘‘Resident Human’’
17/01/2021 - 00:32
DEMON HUNTER: ascolta ‘‘I Will Fail You’’ dall’album acustico in arrivo a marzo
16/01/2021 - 21:31
A` REPIT: annunciano per il mese prossimo il disco ''I Canti della Veglia'', ascolta un teaser
16/01/2021 - 21:25
THUNDER: presentano il brano ''Going to Sin City'' dal prossimo disco
16/01/2021 - 21:12
BLOODY HAMMERS: disponibile il singolo ''Not of This Earth''
16/01/2021 - 21:05
REVULSION: ascolta ''Lihaan Sidottu Kirja'' dal debutto discografico
16/01/2021 - 20:59
DEMONIA MUNDI: svelati i dettagli del nuovo album ''In Grembo Mater...''
16/01/2021 - 18:40
GEOFF TATE: posticipato al 2022 il tour con tutto ''Empire'' e ''Rage for Order''
16/01/2021 - 18:30
THE LION`S DAUGHTER: pubblicheranno ''Skin Show'' il prossimo aprile, ascolta il primo estratto
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     