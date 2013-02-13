ENFORCER: previsto per marzo il nuovo live album, guarda il video di ''From Beyond''

|
Gli svedesi Enforcer hanno annunciato per il 19 marzo la pubblicazione, tramite Nuclear Blast Records, del loro nuovo live album Live by Fire II.
Di seguito potete vedere il video di From Beyond.
Tracklist:
01. Die For The Devil
02. Searching For You
03. Undying Evil
04. From Beyond
05. Bells Of Hades + Death Rides This Night
06. Zenith Of The Black Sun
07. Live For The Night
08. Mesmerized By Fire
09. One Thousand Years Of Darkness
10. Guitar Solo + City Lights Jam
11. Scream Of The Savage
12. Drum Solo
13. Run For Your Life
14. Take Me Out Of This Nightmare
15. Destroyer
16. Katana
17. Midnight Vice