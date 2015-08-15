AEVANGELIST: in arrivo ''Dream an Evil Dream III'', ecco i primi dettagli

Gli Ævangelist
pubblicheranno il 22 febbraio su Dead Seed Productions
il loro nuovo album intitolato Dream an Evil Dream III
. I pre-ordini sono disponibili a questo link
.
L’artwork è stato realizzato dall’artista occulto Carlos Andrés Eckhardt
ed è stato curato da Laurent Clément
. Dream an Evil Dream III
è stato registrato dalla band stessa, mixato da Matron Thorn
e masterizzato da Jeremie Bezier
(Emptiness
, ex-Enthroned
) ai Blackout Studios in Belgio
. Il lavoro vedrà alla voce Stephane Gerbaud
(ex-Anorexia Nervosa
) e l’ospite speciale Laurent Clément
(The Reptilian Session
, ex-Christicide
).
In basso è riportata una breve anticipazione: