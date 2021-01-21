SETYOURSAILS: firmano per la Napalm Records

|
L'etichetta austriaca Napalm Records ha annunciato di aver messo sotto contratto la band melodic hardcore tedesca SETYØURSAILS.
Nell'attesa di ulteriori annunci è possibile leggere le dichiarazioni della band.
“We couldn't be happier to work with the amazing team from Napalm Records. This signing means a lot to us and we can't wait to release new music with such a strong partner by our side. Since we've worked really hard to get to this point, it finally feels like it all paid off and our family just got bigger. Thanks to our entire management team and everyone who supported us. Rock's not dead, metal's not dead and never will be. Let's do this!”