DISCHI IN USCITA

22/01/21
WARDRUNA
Kvitravn

22/01/21
W.E.T.
Retransmission

22/01/21
RED CAIN
Kindred - Act II

22/01/21
JASON BIELER AND THE BARON VON BIELSKI ORCHESTRA
Songs for the Apocalypse

22/01/21
PHANTOM ELITE
Titanium

22/01/21
GRIMA
Rotten Garden

22/01/21
ASPHYX
Necroceros

22/01/21
ENDEZZMA
The Archer, Fjord and the Thunder

22/01/21
ELLENDE
Triebe

22/01/21
HOLY MOTHER
Face This Burn

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/02/21
IMONOLITH + TBA
BARRIO'S CAFE - MILANO

18/02/21
IMONOLITH + LOGICAL TERROR
MK LIVE - CARPI (MO)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

20/02/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

21/02/21
TURMION KATILOT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)
SETYOURSAILS: firmano per la Napalm Records
21/01/2021 - 18:08 (41 letture)

21/01/2021 - 18:08
21/01/2021 - 18:29
TRICK OR TREAT: entrano in studio per il nuovo disco
21/01/2021 - 18:21
FORHIST: in streaming il nuovo singolo ''II''
21/01/2021 - 18:18
RONNIE ATKINS: presenta la titletrack del suo album solista
21/01/2021 - 17:57
GEMINI SYNDROME: presentano il video di ''IDK''
21/01/2021 - 17:41
BAND OF SPICE: pubblicheranno a marzo il nuovo album ''By the Corner of Tomorrow''
21/01/2021 - 17:26
EKTOMORF: guarda la clip di ''Smashing the Past''
21/01/2021 - 17:16
SEPULCROS: ascolta ''Magno Caos'' dal nuovo album ''Vazio''
21/01/2021 - 17:05
VARMIA: online il video di ''Upperan'' dal nuovo album
21/01/2021 - 17:00
TROLLFEST: in arrivo il nuovo EP ''Happy Heroes'', presentano la cover di ''Don't Worry, Be Happy''
21/01/2021 - 11:28
FOO FIGHTERS: guarda il video ufficiale di ‘‘Waiting on a War’’
 
