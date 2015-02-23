ANGELUS APATRIDA: svelato il lyric video di ''The Age of Disinformation''

|
In basso è riportato il lyric video di The Age of Disinformation, creato da Josep Caballero di RCV Visual Studio per questo nuovo estratto dall'omonimo album degli Angelus Apatrida. Ricordiamo che il disco uscirà su Century Media Records il 5 febbraio.
Tracklist:
1. Indoctrinate
2. Bleed The Crown
3. The Age Of Disinformation
4. Rise Or Fall
5. Childhood's End
6. Disposable Liberty
7. We Stand Alone
8. Through The Glass
9. Empire Of Shame
10. Into The Well
L'album è stato prodotto dalla band stessa e registrato da Juanan López presso Baboon Records di Albacete, Spagna. Le fasi di mix e master sono state invece affidate a Christopher "Zeuss" Harris (Rob Zombie, Overkill, Hatebreed, Municipal Waste, Shadows Fall) al Planet-Z di Wilbraham, USA.