Il disco in uscita
DISCHI IN USCITA

22/01/21
WARDRUNA
Kvitravn

22/01/21
W.E.T.
Retransmission

22/01/21
RED CAIN
Kindred - Act II

22/01/21
JASON BIELER AND THE BARON VON BIELSKI ORCHESTRA
Songs for the Apocalypse

22/01/21
PHANTOM ELITE
Titanium

22/01/21
GRIMA
Rotten Garden

22/01/21
ASPHYX
Necroceros

22/01/21
ENDEZZMA
The Archer, Fjord and the Thunder

22/01/21
ELLENDE
Triebe

22/01/21
HOLY MOTHER
Face This Burn

CONCERTI

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/02/21
IMONOLITH + TBA
BARRIO'S CAFE - MILANO

18/02/21
IMONOLITH + LOGICAL TERROR
MK LIVE - CARPI (MO)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

20/02/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

21/02/21
TURMION KATILOT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)
ANGELUS APATRIDA: svelato il lyric video di ''The Age of Disinformation''
22/01/2021 - 12:14 (49 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
22/01/2021 - 12:14
ANGELUS APATRIDA: svelato il lyric video di ''The Age of Disinformation''
08/01/2021 - 15:57
ANGELUS APATRIDA: ecco il video di ''Indoctrinate''
20/11/2020 - 12:16
ANGELUS APATRIDA: il video di ''Bleed the Crown'' dal nuovo album ''Angelus Apatrida''
20/10/2019 - 14:29
HALLOWEEN IN FACTORY: il programma del festival con Angelus Apatrida e altri
06/09/2019 - 10:58
ANGELUS APATRIDA: due date in Italia a novembre
20/04/2018 - 14:43
ANGELUS APATRIDA: online il video di ''Farewell''
24/03/2018 - 06:49
ANGELUS APATRIDA: online il video di 'Downfall Of The Nation'
28/02/2018 - 11:01
SKELETAL REMAINS: si aggiungo al tour con gli Angelus Apatrida
23/02/2018 - 14:47
ANGELUS APATRIDA: nuovo album a maggio, in Italia per una data
23/02/2015 - 21:51
ANGELUS APATRIDA: guarda il nuovo video
ULTIME NOTIZIE
22/01/2021 - 16:46
LABYRINTH: online il brano ''Sleepwalker''
22/01/2021 - 16:41
LAKE OF TEARS: ascolta la nuova ''In wait and in worries''
22/01/2021 - 14:40
MOTHER OF ALL: in arrivo ad aprile l'album ''Age of the Solipsist'', ecco un teaser
22/01/2021 - 14:25
W.E.T: ecco il lyric video del brano ''One Final Kiss'' dal loro terzo disco
22/01/2021 - 14:19
LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT: presentano il video di ''The Passage of Time'' dal nuovo album
22/01/2021 - 14:16
EPICA: online il video di ''Rivers''
22/01/2021 - 12:02
FREDDY RISING: il video del singolo ''Apparente Realtà''
22/01/2021 - 11:30
WHITE WARD: in streaming la raccolta ''Origins''
22/01/2021 - 11:26
THERION: il video ufficiale di ''Tuonela''
22/01/2021 - 10:56
MEMORIAM: ecco il lyric video di ''Onwards Into Battle''
 
