      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Deen Castronovo
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

25/01/21
YOTH IRIA
As the Flame WIthers

29/01/21
WILSON
Thank You, Good Night. Live

29/01/21
NIGHTFALL
Eons Aura (EP Reissue)

29/01/21
EXIMPERITUS
Šahrartu

29/01/21
NIGHTFALL
Athenian Echoes (Reissue)

29/01/21
NIGHTFALL
Macabre Sunsets (Reissue)

29/01/21
WEREWOLVES
What a Time to be Alive

29/01/21
NIGHTFALL
Parade Into Centuries (Reissue)

29/01/21
CELLAR TWINS
Duality

29/01/21
OCEANA
The Pattern

CONCERTI

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/02/21
IMONOLITH + TBA
BARRIO'S CAFE - MILANO

18/02/21
IMONOLITH + LOGICAL TERROR
MK LIVE - CARPI (MO)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

20/02/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

21/02/21
TURMION KATILOT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)
THE DEAD DAISIES: Deen Castronovo lascia la band
24/01/2021 - 00:13 (29 letture)

RECENSIONI
84
ARTICOLI
27/06/2017
Intervista
THE DEAD DAISIES
Siamo una non-stop band!
03/08/2016
Intervista
THE DEAD DAISIES
Rockstar? No, fan!
17/06/2015
Live Report
KISS + THE DEAD DAISIES
Arena di Verona, 11/06/2015
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
24/01/2021 - 00:13
THE DEAD DAISIES: Deen Castronovo lascia la band
03/12/2020 - 18:36
THE DEAD DAISIES: pubblicano la titletrack del nuovo ‘‘Holy Ground’’
02/10/2020 - 00:21
THE DEAD DAISIES: ascolta il primo singolo ‘‘Bustle and Flow’’ dal nuovo ‘‘Holy Ground’’
05/08/2020 - 21:40
THE DEAD DAISIES: lo show al Live Club è riprogrammato a febbraio 2021
20/07/2020 - 18:15
THE DEAD DAISIES: ascolta tutto ‘‘The Lockdown Sessions’’ in streaming
15/07/2020 - 00:27
THE DEAD DAISIES: esce venerdì l’EP ‘‘The Lockdown Sessions’’, posticipato l’album ‘‘Holy Ground’’
17/04/2020 - 10:59
THE DEAD DAISIES: ecco il lyric video di ''Unspoken''
12/02/2020 - 19:43
THE DEAD DAISIES: in concerto l'8 luglio al Live Club
29/08/2019 - 11:13
THE DEAD DAISIES: un nuovo pezzo con Glenn Hughes
22/06/2019 - 12:13
THE DEAD DAISIES: pubblicheranno un album di cover
ULTIME NOTIZIE
24/01/2021 - 00:12
HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY: ‘‘Mære’’ posticipato, ascolta il quarto singolo ‘‘I'm All About the Dusk’’
24/01/2021 - 00:11
TOMAHAWK: tornano a marzo con ‘‘Tonic Immobility’’, ascolta il primo singolo
23/01/2021 - 20:19
BONGZILLA: firmano per Heavy Psych Sound Records, in arrivo il nuovo album
23/01/2021 - 20:15
U.D.O: ecco la live clip di ''Man and Machine'' dal nuovo live album
23/01/2021 - 20:12
THE AMENTA: online il video di ''An Epoch Ellipsis''
23/01/2021 - 20:06
KAYAK: in arrivo a maggio il nuovo album ''Out of This World'', ecco un breve teaser
23/01/2021 - 19:59
BEYOND GRACE: pubblicano il video di ''Fearmonger''
23/01/2021 - 16:42
SOEN: ascolta ‘‘Illusion’’ dal prossimo album
23/01/2021 - 16:34
PHANTOM ELITE: guarda il video della nuova ‘‘Glass Crown’’
23/01/2021 - 16:27
1782: disponibili i dettagli di ‘‘From the Graveyard’’, ascolta il primo singolo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     