THE DEAD DAISIES: Deen Castronovo lascia la band

Deen Castronovo
, batterista dei The Dead Daisies
, ha ufficializzato la sua separazione dalla band.Tommy Clufetos
prenderà il suo posto quando il supergruppo hard rock tornerà in tour.
Di seguito le dichiarazioni di Castronovo
:”Hi All! As some of you may have heard, I have officially left The Dead Daisies. My decision to leave was not an easy one as I have great respect for my former band members and a tremendous amount of love and appreciation for all the fans who supported us. This decision will ultimately give me time to spend with my family after touring extensively and schedule a minor back surgery to ensure that I am able get back on the road playing music and doing what I love! Rest assured I will be back and playing soon! I love you all. Stay healthy, stay safe and look for great things to come in the future! Stay tuned!”
Ricordiamo che la band ha pubblicato lo scorso venerdì 22 gennaio 2021 un nuovo album, intitolato Holy Ground
(qui
i dettagli).