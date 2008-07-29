THE LIMIT: in arrivo ad aprile il nuovo album ''Caveman Logic'', ecco il primo singolo

|
La band punk-doom The Limit ha annunciato per il 9 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite Svart Records, del loro nuovo album Caveman Logic.
Di seguito è possibile vedere il video del primo singolo, Black Sea.
. Bobby Liebling (Pentagram) - Voce
. Sonny Vincent (Testors) - Chitarra e Voce
. Jimmy Recca (The Stooges) - Basso
. Hugo Conim (Dawnrider) - Chitarra
. João Pedro Ventura (Dawnrider) - Batteria
Tracklist:
01. Over Rover
02. Black Sea
03. These Days
04. Human vs Nature
05. Fleeting Thoughts
06. Caveman Logic
07. Sir Lancelot
08. Life’s Last Night
09. When Life Gets Scorched
10. Kitty Gone
11. Death of My Soul
12. Enough’s Enough