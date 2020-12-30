ABSTRAKT: online il video di ''Etherstorms'' dal nuovo album ''Uncreation''

I symphonyc-black-death metaller finlandesi Abstrakt
hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Inverse Records
, il video di Etherstorms
.
Il brano è presente sul loro nuovo album, Uncreation
, in arrivo il 25 febbraio. A questo link
è possibile invece ascoltare il singolo Radiant Darkness
.
Tracklist:01. Ex Vanitas
02. From Chaos to Creation
03. Etherstorms
04. The Great Chasm of Humanity
05. Prophet of Fire
06. The Ascendant
07. Inferno
08. Radiant Darkness
09. Screaming for Vengeance
10. Uncreation