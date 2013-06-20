TOTO: un video dall'album solista di Steve Lukather e i dettagli del disco di Joseph Williams

I membri dei TOTO Steve Lukather
e Joseph WIlliams
, pubblicheranno entrambi i propri album solisti, intitolati rispettivamente I Found the Sun Again
e Denizen Tenant
, il prossimo 26 febbraio tramite la The Players Club / Mascot Label Group
.
Di seguito, per quanto riguarda il disco di Steve Lukather
(qui i dettagli
), è possibile vedere il video della titletrack.
Per quel che concerne il disco di Joseph Williams
, Denizen Tenant
, potete leggere i dettagli e vedere il video di Never Saw You Coming
.
Tracklist:01. Never Saw You Coming
02. Liberty Man
03. Denizen Tenant
04. Wilma Fingadoux
05. Black Dahlia (w. David Paich)
06. Don’t Give Up (w. Hannah Ruick)
07. The Dream
08. Remember Her (w. Steve Lukather)
09. No Lessons
10. Mistress Winter’s Jump
11. If I Fell (w. Steve Lukather)
12. World Broken