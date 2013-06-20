TOTO: un video dall'album solista di Steve Lukather e i dettagli del disco di Joseph Williams

Due giganti. Di lukater non mi stancherei mai di lodarlo sia come chitarrista virtuoso ma di classe, sia come cantante, la sua voce calda è straordinaria. Williams non un semplice rimpiazzo di Bobby Kimball ma un vero talento. Da giovane era un clone di Michael Jackson (til the end), e la sua recente reinterpretazione di human nature è da pelle d'oca, ma ha ridato un'anima ai toto, i dischi con lui sono straordinariamente belli. Questi progetti solisti mi sembrano più degli spin off dei toto, che senza David paich hanno poco ragione di esistere, comunque da non perdere