      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
I Found the Sun Again - Album Cover
Clicca per ingrandire
Denizen Tenant - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

29/01/21
STEVEN WILSON
The Future Bites

29/01/21
ART OF ILLUSION
X Marks the Spot

29/01/21
OCEANA
The Pattern

29/01/21
WOWOD
Yarost I Proshchenie

29/01/21
EXIMPERITUS
Šahrartu

29/01/21
SOULS OF DIOTIMA
Janas

29/01/21
DISEASE
Into the Red

29/01/21
WEREWOLVES
What a Time to be Alive

29/01/21
THE BODY
I’ve Seen All I Need To See

29/01/21
ANCIENT VVISDOM
A Godlike Inferno

CONCERTI

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/02/21
IMONOLITH + TBA
BARRIO'S CAFE - MILANO

18/02/21
IMONOLITH + LOGICAL TERROR
MK LIVE - CARPI (MO)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

20/02/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

21/02/21
TURMION KATILOT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)
TOTO: un video dall'album solista di Steve Lukather e i dettagli del disco di Joseph Williams
26/01/2021 - 17:44 (67 letture)

Tino
Martedì 26 Gennaio 2021, 19.04.59
1
Due giganti. Di lukater non mi stancherei mai di lodarlo sia come chitarrista virtuoso ma di classe, sia come cantante, la sua voce calda è straordinaria. Williams non un semplice rimpiazzo di Bobby Kimball ma un vero talento. Da giovane era un clone di Michael Jackson (til the end), e la sua recente reinterpretazione di human nature è da pelle d'oca, ma ha ridato un'anima ai toto, i dischi con lui sono straordinariamente belli. Questi progetti solisti mi sembrano più degli spin off dei toto, che senza David paich hanno poco ragione di esistere, comunque da non perdere
RECENSIONI
89
92
83
91
ARTICOLI
16/03/2018
Live Report
TOTO
Mediolanum Forum, Assago (MI), 10/03/2018
13/02/2016
Live Report
TOTO
Palageorge, Montichiari (BS), 07/02/2016
10/07/2015
Live Report
TOTO
Auditorium Parco della Musica, Roma, 05/07/2015
25/06/2013
Live Report
TOTO
Ippodromo del Galoppo, Milano, 20/06/2013
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/01/2021 - 17:44
TOTO: un video dall'album solista di Steve Lukather e i dettagli del disco di Joseph Williams
19/10/2020 - 19:33
TOTO: annunciano la nuova lineup e un concerto in streaming
21/08/2020 - 09:58
CYTOTOXIN: tutto il nuovo ''Nuklearth'' in streaming
28/07/2020 - 11:21
CYTOTOXIN: guarda il video di ''Dominus'' dal nuovo album
16/06/2020 - 10:23
CYTOTOXIN: il lyric video della nuova ''Lupus Aurora''
23/05/2020 - 10:31
CYTOTOXIN: diffusi i dettagli del nuovo album ''Nuklearth''
15/03/2019 - 10:10
TOTO: ecco il video di ''Alone'' dal prossimo DVD
08/03/2019 - 10:25
TOTO: presentano un nuovo video dal DVD
22/02/2019 - 16:07
TOTO: a marzo il DVD di ''40 Tours Around The Sun''
05/10/2018 - 18:55
BONFIRE: ascolta la cover di 'Africa' dei Toto
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/01/2021 - 19:48
ANEWRAGE: annunciano lo scioglimento
26/01/2021 - 19:43
STEVEN WILSON: online il nuovo singolo ‘‘Man of the People’’
26/01/2021 - 18:24
SOOTHSAYER: i dettagli di ''Echoes of the Earth'' ed il video di ''Cities of Smoke''
26/01/2021 - 18:02
SVARTSOT: al lavoro sul nuovo album
26/01/2021 - 17:58
ABLAZE MY SORROW: guarda il video di ''Black Waters'' dal nuovo album
26/01/2021 - 17:40
EINHERJER: pubblicato il video del singolo ''The Blood and the Iron''
26/01/2021 - 11:27
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT: iniziati i lavori al prossimo disco
26/01/2021 - 11:09
DISEASE: in arrivo l'album ''Into the Red'', giovedì l'anteprima
26/01/2021 - 00:06
CODE ORANGE: online il video ufficiale di ‘‘Autumn and Carbine’’
26/01/2021 - 00:03
SMITH/KOTZEN: l’omonimo album di debutto uscirà a marzo, online un video
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     