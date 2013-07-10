STEVEN WILSON: online il nuovo singolo ‘‘Man of the People’’

Steven Wilson
pubblicherà il prossimo 29 gennaio 2021 il suo nuovo album The Future Bites
tramite l’etichetta Caroline International
.
A pochi giorni di distanza dall’uscita, l’ex-Porcupine Tree
ha pubblicato il lyric video, realizzato da Crystal Spotlight
, del nuovo singolo estratto dal nuovo disco, Man of the People
, commentando:"Man of the People is about the person who stands behind the disgraced politician, the religious leader that’s been caught in a sex scandal. The wife, the girlfriend, the husband, the partner, whoever is the family, the children—the people that stand behind these figures that are disgraceful. The collateral damage. I pity these people sometimes.”
Trovate a questo indirizzo
tutti i dettagli della pubblicazione.
Ricordiamo poi che Steven Wilson
sarà in Italia per tre date
nell'ottobre 2021.