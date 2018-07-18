FROZEN CROWN: si separano da tre membri

|
I power metaller italiani Frozen Crown hanno annunciato di recente, tramite i propri canali social, di essersi separati nel corso del 2020 da tre membri, il batterista Alberto Mezzanotte, la chitarrista Thalia Bellazecca ed il bassista Filippo Zavattari.
Come regalo di addio la band ha pubblicato il video di Battles in the Night, dal loro secondo disco.
Contestualmente la band ha rivelato di aver terminato le registrazioni del nuovo album e che la nuova formazione verrà annunciata presto.
Dear friends, as you already know 2020 has been a hard year for musicians and each of us had to take some time to sit down, deal with reality and review his/her own priorities in life. It’s not easy to be part of a band, let alone doing it during a period that doesn’t allow you to live that experience to the fullest and to travel the world playing around, or even to share some time with your band mates to start with. This is why, in different times during last year, Alberto, Thalía and Filippo decided to leave the band to focus on their personal projects: we wish them all the best for their new ventures and for their lives. We would also like to thank them for the awesome moments spent touring around, and to celebrate our three years together with this last video from ‘Crowned in Frost’, portraying the 'classic' Frozen Crown line-up. As you already know, our third album has just been completed (as the songwriting line-up remains unchanged anyway) and will be announced in the next days, as well as the new members of the band. Be sure to check this page for many updates to come!
