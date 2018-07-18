      Privacy Policy
 
FROZEN CROWN: si separano da tre membri
31/01/2021 - 10:49 (76 letture)

Zagor
Domenica 31 Gennaio 2021, 14.27.08
2
Dispiace per le potenzialità" dell'"ex combo. Cosa strana ....penso probabili questioni serieall"interno della band
Beta
Domenica 31 Gennaio 2021, 12.57.24
1
Osti, che colpo! Tre su cinque è tanto. Avevo peraltro appena visto il video di Battles in the Night sul tubo, ma non sapevo del cambio di line-up.
31/01/2021 - 10:49
FROZEN CROWN: si separano da tre membri
25/11/2020 - 17:03
FROZEN CROWN: iniziata la preproduzione del terzo disco
20/07/2020 - 18:29
FROZEN CROWN: al lavoro sul terzo album
27/03/2020 - 14:28
FROZEN CROWN: online la clip di ''In the Dark''
31/01/2020 - 10:23
VOLTURIAN: nuova band con membri dei Frozen Crown e Sleeping Romance
12/03/2019 - 18:49
FROZEN CROWN: online il video di ''Neverending''
27/02/2019 - 21:25
FROZEN CROWN: annunciata la loro presenza al Sabaton Open Air
22/01/2019 - 14:53
FROZEN CROWN: a marzo il nuovo album
03/12/2018 - 09:38
FROZEN CROWN: online il video di 'I Am The Tyrant'
18/07/2018 - 09:06
FROZEN CROWN: ecco il video di ''Everwinter''
