NEKROMANTHEON: ad aprile il ritorno con ''Visions of Trismegistos'', ecco dettagli e titletrack

|
Il 30 aprile uscirà su Hells Headbangers e Indie Recordings Visions of Trismegistos, il nuovo album dei thrasher norvegesi Nekromantheon. Il disco arriva a nove anni da Rise, Vulcan Spectre e sarà il terzo full-length del gruppo.
Ecco a sinistra la copertina e in basso le otto tracce incluse:
01. The Visions of Trismegistos
02. Seven Rulers of Fate
03. Faustian Rites
04. Neptune Descent
05. Scorched Death
06. Dead Temples
07. Thanatos
08. Zealot Reign
E' inoltre possibile ascoltare la titletrack: