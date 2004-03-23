CANNIBAL CORPSE: i primi dettagli di ''Violence Unimagined'' e il singolo ''Inhumane Harvest''

I Cannibal Corpse
hanno diffuso oggi in streaming in anteprima sull'emittente SiriusXM Liquid Metal
il nuovo singolo intitolato Inhumane Harvest
. Il pezzo proviene dall'album Violence Unimagined
in uscita prossimamente su Metal Blade Records
.
Ecco a sinistra la copertina e in basso la tracklist del disco:1. Murderous Rampage
2. Necrogenic Resurrection
3. Inhumane Harvest
4. Comdenation Contagion
5. Surround, Kill, Devour
6. Ritual Annihilation
7. Follow the Blood
8. Bound and Burned
9. Slowly Sawn
10. Overtorture
11. Cerements of the Flayed