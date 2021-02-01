PRIMITAI: in arrivo a marzo l'album ''Violence of the Skies''

|
Gli heavy-thrash metaller Primitai hanno annunciato per il 29 marzo la pubblicazione, tramite ROAR! Rock of Angels Records, del loro nuovo album Violence of the Skies.
Di seguito potete vedere il video di Valley of Darkness.
Tracklist:
01. Stars Are My Guide
02. The Uprising
03. The Violence of The Skies
04. Valley of Darkness
05. Warriors of Time (w. Vladimir Djedovic e Mladen Pecovic)
06. Innocent
07. Put To The Sword (w. Paul Quinn)
08. The Cold Surface of The Moon
09. I’ll Live Again
10. The Storm Kings (w. Tom Draper)
11. The Huntress (CD Bonus Track)
12. Prophecies (CD Bonus Track)