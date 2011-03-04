TERROR: in arrivo il best of ‘‘Trapped in a World’’, ascolta il primo singolo

|
Il gruppo hardcore Terror pubblicherà in maniera indipendente il best of Trapped in a World il prossimo 5 marzo 2021.
Il disco non sarà una semplice raccolta di brani apparsi su album precedenti: la formazione statunitense si è riunita con l’ex-chitarrista Todd Jones presso i Jet To Mars Studio nel luglio 2020 per riregistrare dodici tracce estratte dal primo EP della band, Lowest of the Low (2003), e dal primo full-lenght della stessa, One with the Underdogs (2004).
La copertina del disco, realizzata da Rico Pakun, è visibile a lato, mentre la selezione dei dodici brani menzionata sopra è riportata di seguito:
01. Lowest of the Low
02. Life and Death
03. Out of My Face
04. Keep Your Distance
05. Less Than Zero
06. Overcome
07. Better Off Without You
08. Crushed by the Truth
09. Not This Time
10. One with the Underdogs
11. Keep Your Mouth Shut
12. Push It Away
Il disco è stato prodotto da Nick Jett e Will Putney.
Il primo singolo dell’album, Overcome, è ascoltabile in basso.
Todd Jones ha poi rivelato che si occuperà della produzione del prossimo disco di inediti della band, attualmente in fase di scrittura.