ERRA: ascolta il nuovo brano ''Scorpion Hymn''

La band progressive metalcore Erra ha reso disponibile il nuovo singolo Scorpion Hymn, il quale farà parte del nuovo album intitolato Erra. Il disco uscirà venerdì 19 marzo per la UNFD.
La band commenta:
”The song features almost the entire spectrum of my voice. Producer Grant McFarland and Jesse Cash [guitarist] assisted on creating an ominous chorus that gets stuck in your head. The title refers to the fable of The Scorpion and the Frog, about the nature of violent instinct. It lent a means of having aggressive lyrics to compliment the aggressive style of the instrumentals. The theme deviates in the middle section with about 8 lines about self-reflection, hazy identity, perhaps imposter syndrome, and as final group of lines that summarize the development of jaded feelings towards aged aspirations”