SENTINELS: firmano con SharpTone Records, in streaming un inedito

Quello che potete ascoltare nel player posto in fondo alla notizia è l'audio di Inertia, brano degli americani Sentinels.
La canzone è stata pubblicata per celebrare la recente firma con l'etichetta SharpTone Records e per presentare il nuovo cantante, Josh Hardiman.
“We are beyond excited to announce our signing with SharpTone Records. The day the label launched, we knew that if there was a home for us, it was now realized. To have them backing us, and to even be writing this now is surreal. ‘Inertia’ perfectly represents the level of aggression we aim for in our music. With Josh’s voice, we were able to elevate that aggression and further convey the more emotional moments in the song. ‘Inertia’ is about suicidal thoughts and confiding in somebody close only to be told “that’s selfish”, then deciding whether to go through with it, or prove that you can overcome it to appease those around you. We have been a band since 2012, but now solidifying our lineup with Josh on vocals, we can confidently say, this is what we had always envisioned for Sentinels.”