DISCHI IN USCITA

05/02/21
CULT OF LUNA
The Raging River

05/02/21
FOO FIGHTERS
Medicine at Midnight

05/02/21
TRANSATLANTIC
The Absolute Universe

05/02/21
SARIN
You Cant Go Back

05/02/21
THE RUINS OF BEVERAST
The Thule Grimoires

05/02/21
THE RUINS OF BEVERAST
The Thule Grimoires

05/02/21
REVULSION
Revulsion

05/02/21
DEAD EXALTATION
Despondent

05/02/21
WOLF KING
The Path of Wrath

05/02/21
THE PROG COLLECTIVE
Worlds on Hold

CONCERTI

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

21/02/21
TURMION KATILOT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

27/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

28/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

13/03/21
MICHALE GRAVES + NIM VIND
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
SENTINELS: firmano con SharpTone Records, in streaming un inedito
04/02/2021 - 17:31 (26 letture)

