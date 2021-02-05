      Privacy Policy
 
07/02/21
EVERDAWN
Cleopatra

10/02/21
SERENITY IN MURDER
Reborn

12/02/21
BLACK SABBATH
Vol 4: Super Deluxe Edition

12/02/21
JOEL HOEKSTRA 13
Running Games

12/02/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
Ghost Tapes #10

12/02/21
ABIOTIC
Ikigai

12/02/21
DURBIN
The Beast Awakens

12/02/21
NIGHTFALL
Lesbian Show (Reissue)

12/02/21
NIGHTFALL
Diva Futura (Reissue)

12/02/21
NIGHTFALL
Electronegative (EP Reissue)

CONCERTI

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

21/02/21
TURMION KATILOT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

27/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

28/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

13/03/21
MICHALE GRAVES + NIM VIND
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
EXANIMIS: in arrivo l'esordio con Season of Mist
06/02/2021 - 10:48 (27 letture)

