EXANIMIS: in arrivo l'esordio con Season of Mist

I francesi Exanimis hanno annunciato per il 5 marzo la pubblicazione, tramite Season of Mist/Klonosphere Records, del loro disco di debutto Marionnettiste.
Di seguito potete vedere il video del singolo Cogs, Gears and Clockworks.
Tracklist:
01. Prélude Du Songe Avant Le Cauchemar
02. The Wrathful Beast
03. Throne Of Thorns
04. Stampede Of The 10,000
05. Entracte Du Sommeil Pendant Le Cauchemar
06. Cogs, Gears & Clockworks
07. The Slow Flow Of The Spume On The Shore
08. Cathedral
09. Epilogue Du Songe Après Le Cauchemar