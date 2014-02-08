HEXVESSEL: in arrivo la riedizione di ''Dawnbearer''

|
La Svart Records farà uscire il prossimo 14 maggio la riedizione, per il decimo anniversario, del disco di esordio degli Hexvessel, Dawnbearer.
All'interno verrà incluso un CD bonus intitolato Seminary Warlock.
Di seguito potete ascoltare un trailer e vedere il video di Invocation Summoning.
Tracklist - Dawnbearer:
01. Invocation Summoning
02. Heart of the Mind World
03. Scarlet Cassocks
04. The Death Knell Tolls
05. A Cabalist Under The Gallows
06. I Am The Ritual
07. Radiant Transcendent
08. Wayward Confessor
09. Diamonds
10. A Stranger’s Grave
11. Conversations With Rosa
12. The Tunnel At The End Of The Light
13. Solomon’s Song
14. Wychwood Shrine
15. Oracle Of The Starlit Dawn
Tracklist - Seminary Warlock:
01. I Am The Ritual – guitar demo
02. The Death Knell Tolls – demo
03. Cabalist Under The Gallows – demo
04. Heart of the Mind World – demo
05. Conversations With Rosa – demo
06. Diamonds – demo
07. Oracle Of The Starlit Dawn – demo
08. Radiant Transcendent – demo
09. Tunnel At The End Of The Light – violin demo
10. Cabalist Under The Gallows – Version 2 demo
11. Scarlet Cassocks – demo
12. Wayward Confessor – demo
13. Memoria Of The Starlit Dawn – demo
14. Paraphernalia
15. Heart’s Silent Scream
16. Dream Old Dreams Anew