      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Dawnbearer - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

07/02/21
EVERDAWN
Cleopatra

10/02/21
SERENITY IN MURDER
Reborn

12/02/21
THE PRETTY RECKLESS
Death by Rock and Roll

12/02/21
NIGHTFALL
Lesbian Show (Reissue)

12/02/21
DOZER
Vultures (EP)

12/02/21
ABIOTIC
Ikigai

12/02/21
ARC OF LIFE
Arc of Life

12/02/21
JOEL HOEKSTRA 13
Running Games

12/02/21
SUR AUSTRU
Obarsie

12/02/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
Ghost Tapes #10

CONCERTI

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

21/02/21
TURMION KATILOT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

27/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

28/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

13/03/21
MICHALE GRAVES + NIM VIND
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/03/21
MARK LANEGAN BAND
TEATRO MANZONI - BOLOGNA
HEXVESSEL: in arrivo la riedizione di ''Dawnbearer''
07/02/2021 - 18:28 (44 letture)

RECENSIONI
80
ARTICOLI
12/02/2014
Live Report
ALCEST + HEXVESSEL + THE FAUNS
Circolo Colony, Brescia, 08/02/2014
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
07/02/2021 - 18:28
HEXVESSEL: in arrivo la riedizione di ''Dawnbearer''
15/04/2020 - 14:38
HEXVESSEL: guarda il video di ''Fire Of The Mind''
19/03/2020 - 14:03
HEXVESSEL: guarda il video del terzo singolo da ''Kindred''
21/02/2020 - 13:08
HEXVESSEL: ecco il video di ''Billion Year Old Being''
27/01/2020 - 18:17
HEXVESSEL: ecco il video di ''Demian''
14/01/2020 - 18:17
HEXVESSEL: primi dettagli del nuovo album ''Kindred''
17/02/2019 - 12:12
HEXVESSEL: online il video di ''Changeling''
20/01/2019 - 18:33
HEXVESSEL: in streaming un nuovo video
24/12/2018 - 16:43
HEXVESSEL: online il live video di 'Closing Circles'
08/12/2018 - 10:44
HEXVESSEL: disponibile il video di 'Old Tree'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
07/02/2021 - 19:30
THUNDER AXE: presentano il lyric video di ''Prodigal Son''
07/02/2021 - 19:25
ABYSSIAN: i dettagli di ''Godly''
07/02/2021 - 19:21
WOLFCHANT: online il video di ''Komet'' dal nuovo album
07/02/2021 - 19:15
DODSFERD: presentano ''Cursed to Die at First Light'' da ''Skotos''
07/02/2021 - 19:09
REAPER (SWE): previsto per inizio marzo il nuovo album, ecco ''Raid the Heavens''
07/02/2021 - 18:43
DARTAGNAN: pubblicata la clip di ''Solang Dein Blut''
07/02/2021 - 18:38
NECRONOMICON: svelano i dettagli del nuovo disco ''The Final Chapter''
07/02/2021 - 12:16
SHADOWS: a fine febbraio il debutto omonimo, ascolta il primo singolo ‘‘Ghosts of Old’’
07/02/2021 - 10:27
DARK QUARTERER: il prossimo sabato un concerto in streaming
07/02/2021 - 00:21
WHITESNAKE: disponibile un altro brano dalla raccolta ‘‘The Blues Album’’
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     