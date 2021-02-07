REAPER (SWE): previsto per inizio marzo il nuovo album, ecco ''Raid the Heavens''

|
I blackster svedesi Reaper pubblicheranno il prossimo 5 marzo, per Iron Bonehead Productions, il loro nuovo disco The Atonality of Flesh.
Di seguito potete ascoltare Raid the Heavens.
Tracklist:
01. Intro
02. Dogs of the Crumbled Firmament
03. The Sweetness of the Wound
04. Come Nature, Come Cruelty, Come Death
05. Nightgaunts
06. Raid the Heavens
07. Saturn Devours
08. Architecture of the Flame
09. Me, You and the Juices of Death
10. Thru with You
11. Rise Epimetheus
12. Piss, Bile and Violence
13. Outro