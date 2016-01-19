IMPERIA: svelano la tracklist del nuovo album e il singolo ''Starlight''

|
In vista della pubblicazione di The Last Horizon (Massacre Records) fissata al 26 marzo, i symphonic/gothic metaller Imperia hanno diffuso in rete il singolo Starlight insieme al suo video.
E' stata inoltre svelata la tracklist del disco:
CD 1
1. Dream Away
2. Starlight
3. To Valhalla I Ride
4. Flower and the Sea
5. Blindfolded
6. While I Am Still Here
CD 2
1. Only a Dream
2. Where Are You Now
3. I Still Remember
4. Dancing
5. My Other Half
6. One Day
7. I Send You My Love
8. Let Down (Piano Version)
Il primo singolo dell’album, Starlight, è