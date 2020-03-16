BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT: ad aprile uscirà l'EP postumo ''Paint the Sky With Blood'', ecco i dettagli

|
I membri rimanenti dei Bodom After Midnight hanno annunciato per il 23 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro EP, postumo alla morte di Alexi Laiho, Paint the Sky With Blood.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band:
"Like ourselves, Alexi was beyond stoked about these songs and anxious to get these out so we are happy that we can fulfill his wish. Needless to say that we are honored and proud to be a part of his very last creative work and unleash it the way he wanted it to. It’s time to let the beast out of the cage one more time as a celebration of Alexi’s music,
legacy and the man himself."
- BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT
Tracklist:
01. Paint The Sky With Blood
02. Payback’s A Bitch
03. Where Dead Angels Lie (Dissection Cover)