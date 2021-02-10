THERE`S A LIGHT: firmano con Napalm Records, al lavoro sul secondo album

|
I post-rocker tedeschi There's a Light hanno rivelato di essere stati messi sotto contratto dall'etichetta austriaca Napalm Records.
Contestualmente hanno ammesso di essere al lavoro per il loro secondo album, seguito di A Long Lost Silence del 2018.
Ecco le loro dichiarazioni:
"We are happy and proud to be a part of the Napalm Records family now. This is a big step for us as a band and we are excited to conquer new horizons with this deal. Currently, we are writing on our second album and cannot wait to record and release it via Napalm this year."