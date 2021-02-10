MARIUS DANIELSEN`S LEGEND OF VALLEY DOOM: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album

|
I Marius Danielsen's Legend of Valley Doom di Marius Danielsen hanno annunciato per il 7 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite Crime Records, della parte conclusiva della trilogia, intitolata Legend of Valley Doom Part 3.
Di seguito potete vedere il lyric video di Stars Will Light the Way oltre ai dettagli e agli ospiti del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Seven Ancient Artefacts
02. Journey To the North
03. The Ballad of Arnoth the Wild
04. Mines of Eloroth
05. Battle for Eloroth
06. March Into the Storm
07. Bane of Lord Cremortius
08. The Sarlinian Bow
09. Deep in the Mountain
10. Tomb of the Fallen Kings
11. Stars Will Light the Way
12. For Our King and for Our Land
Cantanti:
. John Rhys-Davies - Lord of the Rings/Indiana Jones
. Ralf Scheepers - Primal Fear/ex-Gamma Ray
. Olaf Hayer - Luca Turilli/Symphonity
. Herbie Langhans - Avantasia/ex-Seventh Avenue/Firewind
. Daniel Heiman - ex-Lost Horizon
. Alessandro Conti - ex-LT’s Rhapsody/Trick or Treat
. Tommy Johansson - Sabaton/Majestica
. Alessio Garavello - ex-Power Quest/A New Tomorrow
. Tim “Ripper” Owens - ex-Judas Priest
. Jonas Heidgert - Dragonland
. Mathias Blad - Falconer
. Elisa Martin - ex-Dark Moor/ex-Fairyland
. Bernt Fjellestad - Guardians of Time
. Marco Pastorino - Temperance/ex-Secret Sphere
. Melissa Bonny - Ad Infinitum/Rage of Light
. Raphael Mendes
. Arnaud Ménard - Alkemyst
. Mikael Holst - Timeless Miracle
. John Yelland - Judicator
. Brandon Bordman - The Grand Myth
. George Tsalikis
. Peter Danielsen - Darkest Sins/Eunomia
. Anniken Rasmussen - Darkest Sins
. Marius Danielsen - Darkest Sins
Chitarristi:
. Richard Fortus - Guns N’ Roses
. Jennifer Batten - Michael Jackson/Jeff Beck
. Arjen Lucassen - Ayreon
. Ronni Le Tekrø - TNT
. Tommy Johansson - Sabaton/Majestica
. Bill Hudson - Doro/NorthTale
. Jimmy Hedlund - Falconer
. Timo Somers - Delain
. Dushan Petrossi - Magic Kingdom/Iron Mask
. Samuel Lundström - Veonity
. Christian Münzer - Eternity’s End
. Tim Hansen - Induction
. Fredrik E. Enochson - Palantír
. Robin Malm - Vanquisher
. Daniel Carpenter - Celestivl
. Sigurd Kårstad - Darkest Sins
. Ketil Strand
. Marius Danielsen - Darkest Sins
Basso:
. Bjørn Helge Lervåg - Horizon Project
Tastiere:
. Derek Sherinian - ex-Dream Theater/Kiss/Alice Cooper
. Peter Danielsen - Darkest Sins/Eunomia
Voci narranti:
. John Rhys-Davies - Lord of the Rings/Indiana Jones
. Roger Watson
Batteria:
. Ludvig Pedersen - Darkest Sins
Cori:
. Marco Pastorino - Temperance/ex-Secret Sphere
. Ty Christian - Lords of the Trident
. Marius Danielsen - Darkest Sins
. Peter Danielsen - Darkest Sins/Eunomia