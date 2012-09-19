SABATON: a fine mese uscirà un nuovo singolo, ecco i primi dettagli

|
I Sabaton hanno annunciato, tramite i propri social, che il prossimo 26 febbraio pubblicheranno il singolo Livgardet. La band ha inoltre dichiarato di aver rinnovato il contratto con la Nuclear Blast Records.
Di seguito le dichiarazioni della band e la cover del disco.
Since 2012 and Carolus Rex we have been looking forward to writing more songs in Swedish and we felt that we were not done with the history of our fatherland.
Over the past years we have been discussing around topics until something obvious came up.
One of the oldest military regiments in the world, the Swedish Royal Guard (Livgardet), was formed in the Sabaton home region in Sweden, Dalecarlia, in 1521 by the legendary Swedish king Gustav Vasa.
For the past 500 years they have evolved with the times and served under various kings and queens around the world and are still active today.
We felt that such an anniversary would be worth a song and we aimed at writing a respectful tribute, an anthem for this Swedish regiment and its legacy.
The rich 500 years of history is, needless to say, extremely hard to fit into one single song and that is why we mainly focused on the parts and battles that happened during the age of the Swedish Empire.
This is "Livgardet"!