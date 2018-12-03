FROZEN CROWN: in aprile arriverà il nuovo disco ''Winterbane''

|
I power metaller italiani Frozen Crown hanno annunciato per il 23 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite Scarlet Records, del loro terzo e nuovo album Winterbane.
In attesa del primo singolo, e di scoprire i tre nuovi membri della band, è possibile vedere i dettagli del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Embrace The Night
02. Towards The Sun
03. Far Beyond
04. The Lone Stranger
05. Crown Eternal
06. The Water Dancer
07. Angels In Disguise (feat Federica Lanna)
08. Night Crawler (Judas Priest cover)
09. Tales Of The Forest
10. Blood On The Snow