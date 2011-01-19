      Privacy Policy
 
DISCHI IN USCITA

14/02/21
BURIED
Oculus Rot

16/02/21
ARCANE TALES
Tales From Shàranworld

16/02/21
ARCANE TALES
Tales from Shàranworld

16/02/21
REINA NEGRA
Aquelarre (Collezione)

18/02/21
EXSOM
Red Carpet to Paradise

19/02/21
LAKE OF TEARS
Ominous

19/02/21
KROKUS
Adios Amigos Live At Wacken

19/02/21
ANGEL MARTYR
Nothing Louder Than Silence

19/02/21
ABYTHIC
Dominion of the Wicked

19/02/21
FINAL VOID
Visions of Fear

CONCERTI

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

26/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

27/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

28/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

13/03/21
MICHALE GRAVES + NIM VIND
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/03/21
MARK LANEGAN BAND
TEATRO MANZONI - BOLOGNA

18/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA
DEMODE CLUB - MODUGNO (BA)

19/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

20/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

23/03/21
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
ORION - ROMA
NECROS CHRISTOS: annunciato lo scioglimento
13/02/2021 - 19:13 (62 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/02/2021 - 19:13
NECROS CHRISTOS: annunciato lo scioglimento
18/05/2018 - 22:34
NECROS CHRISTOS: tutto il nuovo disco in streaming
11/05/2018 - 19:19
NECROS CHRISTOS: ascolta un nuovo estratto da 'Domedon Doxomedon'
19/04/2018 - 10:28
NECROS CHRISTOS: diffuso un nuovo brano in streaming
10/02/2018 - 12:36
NECROS CHRISTOS: annunciata la data d'uscita del nuovo disco ed il release party
13/04/2014 - 13:02
NECROS CHRISTOS: guarda il teaser del nuovo EP
20/08/2013 - 21:09
NECROS CHRISTOS: le date del tour europeo
13/08/2011 - 18:26
BLACK LAKE: rivelati costi e orari della prima giornata con i Necros Christos!
19/01/2011 - 12:46
NECROS CHRISTOS: nuovi dettagli sul nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/02/2021 - 23:27
SUMO CYCO: a maggio il nuovo album, ecco ''Bystander''
13/02/2021 - 23:15
HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY: presentano l'audio di ''The Traces We Leave''
13/02/2021 - 18:45
HELLRYDER: firmano con ROAR! Rock of Angels Records
13/02/2021 - 18:45
BLAZE BAYLEY: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo album ‘‘War Within Me’’
13/02/2021 - 18:42
RIOGHAN: ecco la terza clip dal loro EP d'esordio
13/02/2021 - 18:40
DIVINER: guarda il video di ''The Earth, The Moon, The Sun''
13/02/2021 - 18:36
THE SCALAR PROCESS: ascolta ''Cosmic Flow'' dal prossimo disco
13/02/2021 - 18:37
ILLUSORY: ‘‘Besetting Sins’’ è il primo singolo dal nuovo album ‘‘Crimson Wreath’’
13/02/2021 - 15:18
QWALEN: svelato il video di ''Polku''
13/02/2021 - 15:08
LACUNA COIL: show in streaming il 27 febbraio per ''L'Ultimo Concerto''
 
