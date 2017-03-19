NAD SYLVAN: ''The Stolen Child'' è il nuovo singolo da ''Spiritus Mundi''

|
Quello che potete vedere nel player posto in fondo alla notizia è il video di The Stolen Child, brano dell'artista americano Nad Sylvan tratto dal suo nuovo album solista, Spiritus Mundi, in arrivo il 9 aprile per la InsideOut Music.
Tracklist:
01. The Second Coming
02. Sailing to Byzantium
03. Cap and Bells
04. The Realists
05. The Stolen Child
06. To An Isle In The Water
07. The Hawk
08. The Witch and The Mermaid
09. The Fisherman
10. You’ve Got To Find A Way [Bonus Track]
11. To A Child Dancing In The Wind [Bonus Track]