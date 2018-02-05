      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Mike Wilson
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

14/02/21
BURIED
Oculus Rot

16/02/21
ARCANE TALES
Tales From Shàranworld

16/02/21
ARCANE TALES
Tales from Shàranworld

16/02/21
REINA NEGRA
Aquelarre (Collezione)

18/02/21
EXSOM
Red Carpet to Paradise

19/02/21
LAKE OF TEARS
Ominous

19/02/21
KROKUS
Adios Amigos Live At Wacken

19/02/21
ANGEL MARTYR
Nothing Louder Than Silence

19/02/21
ABYTHIC
Dominion of the Wicked

19/02/21
FINAL VOID
Visions of Fear

CONCERTI

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

26/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

27/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

28/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

13/03/21
MICHALE GRAVES + NIM VIND
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/03/21
MARK LANEGAN BAND
TEATRO MANZONI - BOLOGNA

18/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA
DEMODE CLUB - MODUGNO (BA)

19/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

20/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

23/03/21
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
ORION - ROMA
SOJOURNER: Mike Wilson lascia la band
14/02/2021 - 10:32 (52 letture)

ARTICOLI
06/02/2019
Live Report
DRACONIAN + HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY + SOJOURNER
Dagda Live Club – Retorbido (PV) – 31/01/2019
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
14/02/2021 - 10:32
SOJOURNER: Mike Wilson lascia la band
04/02/2021 - 18:23
MIASMATA: svelato il nuovo progetto di Mike Wilson (Sojourner)
08/09/2020 - 19:29
SOJOURNER: si separano dalla cantante/chitarrista Chloe Bray
08/04/2020 - 17:04
SOJOURNER: ascolta la nuova ''Fatal Frame''
06/03/2020 - 16:09
SOJOURNER: rivelati i dettagli del prossimo album
12/12/2018 - 17:55
SOJOURNER: firmano per la Napalm Records
11/03/2018 - 12:02
SOJOURNER: tutto il secondo disco in streaming
07/02/2018 - 19:09
SOJOURNER: ascolta ''Winter's Slumber''
05/02/2018 - 18:59
SOJOURNER: rivelati i dettagli del prossimo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
14/02/2021 - 10:26
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT: online ''Adrift'' dal nuovo album
14/02/2021 - 10:07
NAD SYLVAN: ''The Stolen Child'' è il nuovo singolo da ''Spiritus Mundi''
14/02/2021 - 10:04
THE NOVA HAWKS: disponibile la clip di ''Run Wild''
14/02/2021 - 09:59
H.E.A.T: ascolta la versione di ''Rise'' con Kenny Leckremo
14/02/2021 - 09:38
NECRONOMICON: ecco il primo singolo dal nuovo album
13/02/2021 - 23:27
SUMO CYCO: a maggio il nuovo album, ecco ''Bystander''
13/02/2021 - 23:15
HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY: presentano l'audio di ''The Traces We Leave''
13/02/2021 - 19:13
NECROS CHRISTOS: annunciato lo scioglimento
13/02/2021 - 18:45
HELLRYDER: firmano con ROAR! Rock of Angels Records
13/02/2021 - 18:45
BLAZE BAYLEY: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo album ‘‘War Within Me’’
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     