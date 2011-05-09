      Privacy Policy
 
DELAIN: si scioglie la formazione attuale
15/02/2021 - 19:57 (122 letture)

Tino
Lunedì 15 Febbraio 2021, 20.45.55
2
Macché decaduti avevano il vento in poppa ed erano uno dei gruppi più in forma degli ultimi anni. Sembra quasi un ammutinamento dalla mente del gruppo, che è anche quello più defilato, dietro una bravissima cantante oltre che strafiga e a un solista bravissimo come somers. Probabilmente ruggini causate anche dallo stop forzato dell'attività live che chiude i rubinetti. Vedremo se si formeranno altri scenari a trazione wessels
PS
Lunedì 15 Febbraio 2021, 20.31.14
1
Ultimamente erano un po decaduti, però hanno dato tanto. Peccato.
