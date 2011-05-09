DELAIN: si scioglie la formazione attuale

|
Martijn Westerholt
, tastierista dei Delain
, ha comunicato lo scioglimento della formazione attuale della band, causato dall’abbandono della cantante Charlotte Wessels
, del chitarrista Timo Somers
, del bassista Otto van der Oije
e del batterista Joey Marin de Boer
:"For the last year or so, the collaboration within the band ceased to work as well as it once had. Some of us were no longer happy with the current roles in the band. We all tried very hard to find a solution for over a year, but sadly we were unable to find one. As a result, we will all be going our own ways and pursuing our own endeavors.
I am very sad our cooperation has come to end, but at the same time I am very grateful for all the years we were able to work together. Together we toured the world, shared highs and lows, and met with many successes as well as times that pushed us to learn and grow. We all enjoyed meeting our fans and making new friends all over the globe. I would like to thank my fellow bandmates and wish Timo, Otto, Joey, and especially Charlotte the very best for the future. And I hope that will mean onwards and upwards to new musical adventures for each of them!”Westerholt
ha specificato che per il prossimo album, seguito di Apocalypse & Chill
la nostra recensione, lavorerà con dei musicisti ospiti, riportando la band allo stato di progetto musicale, del quale sarà il vero e proprio mastermind.