DELAIN: si scioglie la formazione attuale

Macché decaduti avevano il vento in poppa ed erano uno dei gruppi più in forma degli ultimi anni. Sembra quasi un ammutinamento dalla mente del gruppo, che è anche quello più defilato, dietro una bravissima cantante oltre che strafiga e a un solista bravissimo come somers. Probabilmente ruggini causate anche dallo stop forzato dell'attività live che chiude i rubinetti. Vedremo se si formeranno altri scenari a trazione wessels