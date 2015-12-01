VENOMOUS CONCEPT: completati i lavori sul quinto album

|
I Venomous Concept hanno comunicato di aver ultimato le registrazioni e la produzione del loro quinto album.
La band ha lavorato con il produttore Simon Efemey presso i britannici Headline Music Studios di Cambridge.
A svelare queste informazioni è stato il bassista Shane Embury, che ha commentato:
"The goal was to make an album that was not just another VC album but a venture into other areas of punk and hard rock - letting all of our lifetimes musical collective flow to make it the best we could!
Lyrically deep within these times - we have all had life issues - that is life - the hero’s journey […] I don’t know what anyone will think but come what may we made the album we wanted to make... that’s all that really matters.
Not sure why I had to write this but felt I needed too!”
Il disco verrà pubblicato in una data non ancora ufficializzata nel corso del corrente anno dall’etichetta d’oltralpe Season of Mist.