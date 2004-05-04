|
|
|
GARY MOORE: ad aprile uscirà l'album postumo ''How Blue Can You Get'', ecco ''In My Dreams''
19/02/2021 - 15:12 (121 letture)
|
|
La Mascot Label Group ha annunciato per il 30 aprile la pubblicazione di How Blue Can You Get, un nuovo album postumo di inediti del compianto chitarrista Gary Moore.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo In My Dreams.
Tracklist:
01. I'm Tore Down
02. Steppin' Out
03. In My Dreams
04. How Blue Can You Get
05. Looking At Your Picture
06. Love Can Make A Fool Of You
07. Done Somebody Wrong
08. Living With The Blues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
È la lacrimuccia scende...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Probabilmente il chitarrista più completo mai apparso sulla scena ed eccellente cantante.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Molto curioso di ascoltare
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
....ottimo.....
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Chitarrista sublime! Anch'io attendo il disco.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Che grande artista è stato, ha raccolto meno di quello che avrebbe meritato. La sua scomparsa ha lasciato nella musica (tutta) un vuoto enorme. L'album lo attendo con piacevole curiosità.
|