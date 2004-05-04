      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
How Blue Can You Get - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

19/02/21
THRON
Pilgrim

19/02/21
SUFFERING HOUR
The Cyclic Reckoning

19/02/21
ANGEL MARTYR
Nothing Louder Than Silence

19/02/21
MASTORD
To Whom Bow Even the Trees

19/02/21
FINAL VOID
Visions of Fear

19/02/21
ABYTHIC
Dominion of the Wicked

19/02/21
THE AMENTA
Revelator

19/02/21
SPIRE
Temple of Khronos

19/02/21
TEMPERANCE
Melodies of Green and Blue (EP)

19/02/21
WIZARD
Metal In my Head

CONCERTI

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

26/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

27/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

28/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

13/03/21
MICHALE GRAVES + NIM VIND
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/03/21
MARK LANEGAN BAND
TEATRO MANZONI - BOLOGNA

18/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
DEMODE CLUB - MODUGNO (BA)

19/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

20/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

23/03/21
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
ORION - ROMA
GARY MOORE: ad aprile uscirà l'album postumo ''How Blue Can You Get'', ecco ''In My Dreams''
19/02/2021 - 15:12 (121 letture)

d.r.i.
Venerdì 19 Febbraio 2021, 18.31.10
6
È la lacrimuccia scende...
Rob Fleming
Venerdì 19 Febbraio 2021, 18.28.57
5
Probabilmente il chitarrista più completo mai apparso sulla scena ed eccellente cantante.
McCallon
Venerdì 19 Febbraio 2021, 17.58.39
4
Molto curioso di ascoltare
duke
Venerdì 19 Febbraio 2021, 17.37.27
3
....ottimo.....
progster78
Venerdì 19 Febbraio 2021, 17.30.55
2
Chitarrista sublime! Anch'io attendo il disco.
Sonny73
Venerdì 19 Febbraio 2021, 15.59.44
1
Che grande artista è stato, ha raccolto meno di quello che avrebbe meritato. La sua scomparsa ha lasciato nella musica (tutta) un vuoto enorme. L'album lo attendo con piacevole curiosità.
RECENSIONI
82
71
80
87
ARTICOLI
03/08/2010
Live Report
GARY MOORE
Ippodromo delle Capannelle, Roma, 28/07/2010
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
19/02/2021 - 15:12
GARY MOORE: ad aprile uscirà l'album postumo ''How Blue Can You Get'', ecco ''In My Dreams''
23/01/2020 - 19:04
GARY MOORE: un nuovo estratto dal live album postumo
30/11/2019 - 17:37
GARY MOORE: ecco i dettagli del nuovo live album
03/07/2015 - 17:08
POWERWOLF: online il lyric video della cover di Gary Moore
04/08/2014 - 19:48
GARY MOORE: ecco la data di uscita di Live At The Bush Hall 2007
08/02/2011 - 12:20
GARY MOORE: le prime verità sulle cause del decesso
06/02/2011 - 19:46
GARY MOORE: trovato morto
20/01/2010 - 13:58
GARY MOORE: in arrivo un live in doppio DVD/CD
04/05/2004
Gary Moore: dettagli sul nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
19/02/2021 - 18:44
SAGA: presentano un nuovo singolo da ''Symmetry''
19/02/2021 - 18:32
SUZI QUATRO: annunciato il suo nuovo album ''The Devil in Me'', ecco la titletrack
19/02/2021 - 18:28
OVERDRIVERS: firmano con la ROAR! Rock of Angels Records
19/02/2021 - 18:17
LACED IN LUST: pubblicano la clip di ''Hot Tonight'' dal nuovo album
19/02/2021 - 18:07
HAMFERD: online il live video di ''Frosthvarv (Live in the Eysturoy Tunnel)''
19/02/2021 - 15:23
MARIANAS REST: disponibile la clip di ''South of Vostok'' dal nuovo album
19/02/2021 - 15:03
HEART HEALER: guarda la clip di ''This Is Not the End''
19/02/2021 - 13:46
LYNYRD SKYNYRD: ad aprile uscirà il disco dal vivo ‘‘Live At Knebworth '76’’
19/02/2021 - 13:26
BEHEMOTH: il nuovo disco è atteso per l’autunno 2021
19/02/2021 - 12:12
GARY HUGHES: in streaming un singolo da ''Waterside''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     