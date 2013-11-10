HAMFERD: online il live video di ''Frosthvarv (Live in the Eysturoy Tunnel)''

|
I melodic-death-doom metaller faroesi Hamferð hanno pubblicato, tramite i canali social della Metal Blade Records il live video di Frosthvarv (Live in the Eysturoy Tunnel). Il brano, registrato nel tunnel Eysturoy di recente costruzione, è tratto dal loro album del 2018 Támsins likam.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band.
“Through the band’s history, we’ve always been fascinated by performing in untraditional venues. So when we got the opportunity of actually playing beneath the bottom of the ocean, it was obviously something which we had to do. The tunnel and the sculptures by Tróndur Patursson really add to the atmosphere of the music, and we hope that the atmosphere translates through the video so people are able to enjoy it wherever they are.”