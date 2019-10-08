MADHOUSE: in arrivo ad aprile il nuovo album ''Bad Habits''

|
I rocker austriaci Mädhouse hanno annunciato per il 23 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite ROAR! Rock of Angels Records, del loro secondo disco Bad Habits.
In attesa del primo singolo è possibile ascoltare un breve teaser.
Tracklist:
01. Bang Bang
02. Sick Of It All
03. First Lick Then Stick
04. I Walk The Ponygirl
05. Itch To Scratch
06. Atomic Love
07. Rodeo
08. Bad Habits
09. Live It Up
10. Pure Oxytocin
11. Fake It Till You Make It
12. Metal Creed
13. Say Nothing At All
14. Tourette Brunette
15. Love To Hate