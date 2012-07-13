REALITY GREY: rivelano i dettagli del nuovo album ''Beneath This Crown''

|
I melodic-death metaller italiani Reality Grey hanno annunciato per il 7 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite Blood Blast Distribution, del loro nuovo album Beneath This Crown.
Di seguito è possibile vedere tracklist e copertina del disco, oltre al video di The Void
Tracklist:
01. Legion (Intro)
02. Fade In Fear
03. Kings Of Nothing
04. Preachers Of Hatred
05. Daybreakers
06. Powerblast
07. Multidimensional Hollow
08. The Fury
09. Dreaming (w. Milly Florio - End Of Skyline)
10. Reascent
11. Beneath This Crown
12. Indelible Stains
13. The Void