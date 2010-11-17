VEXILLUM: ecco i dettagli di ''When Good Men Go to War''

|
La formazione power/folk metal dei Vexillum presenta i dettagli del prossimo disco della carriera.
L'album si intitolerà When Good Men Go to War e sarà disponibile su Scarlet Records dal 23 aprile. Ecco a sinistra la copertina, realizzata da Andrea Butera, e in basso la tracklist:
1. Enlight the Bivouac
2. Sons of a Wolf
3. Voluntary Slaves Army
4. When a Good Man Goes to War
5. Last Bearer's Song
6. The Deep Breath Before the Dive
7. Prodigal Son
8. Flaming Bagpipes
9. With My Hands
10. The Tale of the Three Hawks
11. Quel che volevo