Gli ''Ugly Kings''
23/02/21
SCHIZO
Delayed Death – 1984/1989 The years of collapse

23/02/21
TENEBRO
Liberaci dal Male

25/02/21
VEKTOR / CRYPTOSIS
Transmissions of Chaos

25/02/21
ABSTRAKT
Uncreation

26/02/21
RICHARD BARBIERI
Under A Spell

26/02/21
WALK THE WALK
Walk the Walk

26/02/21
BONFIRE
Roots

26/02/21
MELVINS
Working with God

26/02/21
INFERNALIZER
The Ugly Truth

26/02/21
TIMELOST
Gushing Interest

CONCERTI

26/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

27/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

28/02/21
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

13/03/21
MICHALE GRAVES + NIM VIND
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/03/21
MARK LANEGAN BAND
TEATRO MANZONI - BOLOGNA

18/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
DEMODE CLUB - MODUGNO (BA)

19/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
ORION - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

20/03/21
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS TBA (POSTICIPATO!)
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

23/03/21
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
ORION - ROMA

23/03/21
SWANS + NORMAN WESTBERG
ALCATRAZ - MILANO
THE UGLY KINGS: firmano con Napalm Records, al lavoro sul secondo album
23/02/2021 - 11:41 (43 letture)

23/02/2021 - 11:41
23/02/2021 - 12:09
SHINEDOWN: il settimo album è in uscita quest’anno
23/02/2021 - 11:18
THE GATHERING: al lavoro su un album inedito dopo otto anni
23/02/2021 - 10:51
BECERUS: in arrivo il debutto ''Homo Homini Brutus'', ascolta ''Primeval Ignorantia''
23/02/2021 - 10:45
CREEPING FEAR: ascolta la nuova ''Hategod Triumph''
22/02/2021 - 21:07
POVERTY`S NO CRIME: ecco la tracklist del nuovo album ''A Secret to Hide''
22/02/2021 - 20:48
AGE OF WOE: presentano la clip di ''Patriarch'' dal nuovo album
22/02/2021 - 20:45
SILENT WINTER: ecco il video di ''Empire of Sins''
22/02/2021 - 20:41
FIND ME: al lavoro sul nuovo album
22/02/2021 - 20:31
THE DEAD DAISIES: rinviato al 2022 il concerto italiano
22/02/2021 - 20:09
SIGNIFICANT POINT: tutto l'esordio ''Into the Storm'' in streaming
 
