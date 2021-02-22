THE UGLY KINGS: firmano con Napalm Records, al lavoro sul secondo album

|
Gli australiani The Ugly Kings hanno firmato un contratto con Napalm Records per la pubblicazione del loro prossimo album.
Il disco sarà il secondo della giovane carriera della band di Melbourne e farà da seguito al debut Darkness Is My Home, uscito nel 2018.
La band ha commentato così l’accordo raggiunto con la casa discografica:
"It is with great honour and excitement that we join the mighty Napalm Records family! On the brink of recording our brand new album, we feel this partnership comes at the perfect time in our career. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Napalm Records and we can't wait to release new music in 2021!”
Rimaniamo in attesa di nuovi dettagli sul disco, che, come si evince dalla dichiarazione sopra riportata, vedrà la luce nel corrente anno.