NANCY WILSON: a maggio uscirà il debutto solista ‘‘You And Me’’, ecco i dettagli

Nancy Wilson, co-fondatrice e chitarrista degli Heart, pubblicherà il prossimo 7 maggio 2021 il suo album di debutto solista You and Me tramite l’etichetta Carry On Music.
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist – composta da otto tracce originali e quattro cover - è riportata di seguito:
01. You and Me
02. The Rising (Bruce Springsteen Cover)
03. I'll Find You
04. Daughter (Pearl Jam Cover)
05. Party at the Angel Ballroom (con Duff McKagan e Taylor Hawkins)
06. The Boxer (Simon&Garfunkel Cover; con Sammy Hagar)
07. Walk Away
08. The Inbetween
09. Dreams (Bruce Springsteen Cover; con Liv Warfield)
10. The Dragon
11. We Meet Again
12. 4 Edward
L’ultima traccia, 4 Edward, è un tributo al compianto Eddie Van Halen.
Il primo singolo dell’album, The Rising, è stato pubblicato sul canale YouTube dell’artista statunitense sin dall’ottobre scorso ed è riportato qui sotto: