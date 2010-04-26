SETH: tutti i dettagli di ''La Morsure du Christ''

|
Il 7 maggio Season Of Mist darà alle stampe La Morsure du Christ, nuovo album dei blackster francesi Seth.
La band dichiara:
"Our sixth album, written in a typically traditional nineties black metal, has been crafted as a faithful sequel to our 1998 debut album Les Blessures de L'Ame, released at the time by Season Of Mist. La Morsure du Christ offers seven tracks, all written in Alexandrine French poetry, to be unleashed as a tribute to the second anniversary of Notre-Dame de Paris devastating blaze".
Ecco di lato la copertina e in basso la tracklist:
1. La Morsure du Christ
2. Métal Noir
3. Sacrifice de Sang
4. Ex-Cathédrale
5. Hymne au Vampire (Acte III)
6. Les Océans du Vide
7. Le Triomphe de Lucifer
Bonus:
8. Les Océans du Vide - Synth Version
9. Sacrifice de Sang - Synth Version
In attesa di svelare il primo singolo del disco, la band ha pubblicato di recente un teaser dell'album: