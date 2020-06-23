MARK SPIRO: pubblicherà a maggio il nuovo album ''Traveling Cowboys'', ecco i dettagli

|
Il cantautore americano Mark Spiro ha annunciato per il 7 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del suo nuovo album Traveling Cowboys.
In attesa del primo singolo, previsto per il 17 marzo, è possibile vedere i dettagli del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Traveling Cowboys
02.Rolls Royce
03. Vanderpump
04. Going
05. 7 Billion People (Featuring Julian Lennon)
06. Someone Else
07. Kingdom Come
08. I Ain't Leaving
09. Between The Raindrops (Revisited)
10. Dance
11. Feel Like Me
12. Let The Wind Decide
13. Nothing In Between Us
14. The Fisherman 3 2020
15. Still