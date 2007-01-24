FM: in arrivo il nuovo live album ''Tough It Out (Live)''

|
Gli hard-rocker FM hanno annunciato per il 9 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del loro nuovo doppio live album Tough It Out (Live).
Di questa uscita, che vuole celebrare il trentesimo anniversario del disco Tough It Out, sono stati appena rivelati tutti i dettagli, insieme al live video di Tough It Out (Live).
Tracklist:
CD1
01. Intro
02. Tough It Out
03. Don't Stop
04. Bad Luck
05. Someday (You'll Come Running)
06. Everytime I Think Of You
07. Burning My Heart Down
08. The Dream That Died
09. Obsession
10. Can You Hear Me Calling?
11. Does It Feel Like Love
12. Feels So Good
CD2
01. Digging Up The Dirt
02. Tough Love
03. Hollow
04. Dangerous
05. Hard Day In Hell
06. Wildside
07. Breathe Fire
08. Only The Strong Survive
09. Blood And Gasoline
10. I Ain't The One
11. I Heard It Through The Grapevine